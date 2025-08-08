Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 74.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.14% to Rs 852.90 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 74.25% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 22.14% to Rs 852.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1095.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.852.901095.420.170.541.716.121.505.931.124.35

