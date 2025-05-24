Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 132.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.78% to Rs 119.79 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 132.17% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.78% to Rs 119.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.42% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 431.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

