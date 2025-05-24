Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 132.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 132.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 29.78% to Rs 119.79 crore

Net profit of Century Extrusions rose 132.17% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.78% to Rs 119.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.42% to Rs 9.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 431.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales119.7992.30 30 431.25375.10 15 OPM %5.436.13 -6.016.06 - PBDT4.043.30 22 16.2413.92 17 PBT3.282.11 55 12.8110.57 21 NP2.671.15 132 9.947.45 33

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

