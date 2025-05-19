Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 55.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 55.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 241.19 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels declined 55.86% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 241.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.55% to Rs 19.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 789.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 965.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales241.19256.98 -6 789.20965.41 -18 OPM %3.706.30 -5.754.92 - PBDT8.3314.96 -44 41.7739.55 6 PBT4.4211.10 -60 26.0824.15 8 NP3.588.11 -56 19.6017.73 11

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

