Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 55.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.14% to Rs 241.19 croreNet profit of Scan Steels declined 55.86% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.14% to Rs 241.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 256.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.55% to Rs 19.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.25% to Rs 789.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 965.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
