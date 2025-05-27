Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1564.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 586.89 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 1564.94% to Rs 54.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 586.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 471.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.72% to Rs 267.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 2636.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2206.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

