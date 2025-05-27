Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1564.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1564.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 586.89 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure rose 1564.94% to Rs 54.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 586.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 471.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.72% to Rs 267.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 172.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.49% to Rs 2636.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2206.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales586.89471.75 24 2636.712206.68 19 OPM %14.7715.52 -14.5213.40 - PBDT79.4644.46 79 358.06236.16 52 PBT73.1138.95 88 332.70214.11 55 NP54.613.28 1565 267.89172.03 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 29.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Real Growth Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sangam Finserv reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 35.48% in the March 2025 quarter

LCC Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story