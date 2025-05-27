RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 29.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.17% to Rs 29.31 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 29.12% to Rs 7.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.17% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.24% to Rs 26.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.77% to Rs 148.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.3126.13148.37103.2015.2211.3710.2415.9710.117.8537.1133.519.837.5435.9532.257.365.7026.4724.23

