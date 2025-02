Scintilla Commercial & Credit standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.160.1743.7570.590.060.110.060.110.070.08

