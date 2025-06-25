Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 68.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 68.57 crore

Net profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt declined 68.92% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 68.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.05% to Rs 44.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 282.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.