Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 444.41 crore

Net profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt rose 31.25% to Rs 339.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 444.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.98% to Rs 199.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 630.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.