Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 444.41 crore

Net profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt rose 31.25% to Rs 339.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 258.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 444.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 490.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 92.98% to Rs 199.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 630.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 657.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales444.41490.62 -9 630.86657.60 -4 OPM %98.9398.10 -96.9597.00 - PBDT354.16374.95 -6 253.86255.92 -1 PBT354.16374.95 -6 253.84255.91 -1 NP339.62258.76 31 199.46103.36 93

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

