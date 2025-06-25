Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 78.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 482.03 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 78.62% to Rs 66.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 482.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.14% to Rs 190.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 1683.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1481.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.