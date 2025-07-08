Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC secures a contract worth Rs 39.20 cr

SEAMEC secures a contract worth Rs 39.20 cr

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
From Oil & Natural Gas Corpn

SEAMEC announced that Oil & Natural Gas Corpn, vide its Notification of Award (NOA) contract dated 08 July 2025, has awarded a contract for repair/ replacement of Spider Deck Members of Platform NLM9 in Western Offshore.

The contract is to be executed within a period not exceeding 90 days commencing around 16 October 2025.

The total contract value will be Rs. 39.20 crore inclusive of GST and other taxes and duties.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

