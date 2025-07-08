Bajel Projects undertakes Rs 170 cr capacity expansion at Ranjangaon facility

Bajel Projects announced the proposed capacity addition being undertaken at the Ranjangaon facility of the Company that will take the existing galvanization capacity from 40,500 MT per annum to 1,10,000 MT per annum. The expansion entails an investment of Rs 170 crore and is expected to be completed between Q4 FY26 to Q4 FY27 in phases.

