Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI amends ICDR norms to broaden institutional investors participation in IPOs

SEBI amends ICDR norms to broaden institutional investors participation in IPOs

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a recent notification, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced amendments to the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements (ICDR) regulations, overhauling the share allocation framework for anchor investors in initial public offerings (IPOs).

The revised framework seeks to enhance the participation of domestic institutional investors, including mutual funds, insurance companies, and pension funds.

Under the new rules, SEBI has increased the overall reservation for anchor investors to 40% from the earlier 33%.

Of this, 33% will be earmarked for mutual funds, while the remaining 7% will be allocated to insurers and pension funds. Any unsubscribed portion from the latter group will be reallocated to mutual funds.

Further, the regulator has raised the number of permissible anchor investors from 10 to 15 for IPOs with an anchor portion exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Thus, a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 15 investors shall be allowed for allocations up to Rs 250 crore. For every additional Rs 250 crore or part thereof, an additional 15 investors are to be permitted, subject to a minimum allotment of Rs 5 crore per investor, SEBI stated.

In the discretionary allotment category, SEBI has merged Category I (up to Rs 10 crore) and Category II (above Rs 10 crore and up to Rs 250 crore) into a single class for allocations up to Rs 250 crore. The new framework mandates a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 15 anchor allottees, with each receiving at least Rs 5 crore.

These changes will take effect from November 30, 2025, as part of the amended ICDR norms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crompton Greaves slides after Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Pricol jumps as Q2 PAT spurts 42% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Amara Raja Q2 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 302 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.40/share

Volumes jump at Cyient Ltd counter

Currency in circulation drops 0.40% on weekly basis

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story