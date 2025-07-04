SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market, orders seizure of Rs 4,843 crore in alleged gains

In an interim order, the market regulator stated that Jane Street and its entities are prohibited from buying, selling, or otherwise dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly.
SEBI has also ordered the impounding of alleged unlawful gains amounting to over Rs 4,843.57 crore. The regulator claimed the firm used sophisticated strategies to artificially influence the Nifty 50 index, enabling it to profit from significantly larger positions in index options.
Additionally, Indian banks have been instructed to restrict debits from accounts held by Jane Street entities, either jointly or individually, without prior SEBI approval.
The order directs the concerned entities to close or square off their existing positions within three months or by the expiry of the respective contracts, whichever comes earlier.
Founded by a small group of traders and technologists in a New York office, Jane Street has grown into a global proprietary trading firm with over 3,000 employees across five offices worldwide. The firm trades a wide range of asset classes across more than 200 venues in 45 countries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app