Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Godfrey Phillips India approves bonus issue of 2:1

Board of Godfrey Phillips India approves bonus issue of 2:1

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 04 August 2025

The Board of Godfrey Phillips India at its meeting held on 04 August 2025 has approved bonus issue of 2:1 (two new shares for every one share held). The Board also approved increase in authorised share capital from Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ABB India celebrates 30 years of listing on NSE

TVS Motor launches TVS Indus Design Honours

Xtelify (an Airtel arm) launches telco-grade sovereign-cloud platform 'Airtel Cloud'

Steady gains noted in Chinese equities

Mahindra & Mahindra receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story