Steady gains noted in Chinese equities

China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.66%, cutting recent losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 0.92% as sentiment remained resilient despite the plunge in the three major equity indexes in the United States following a tepid labor market update. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index -- a barometer of Chinese mainland companies, gained one percent to finish at 8,893 points.

