Xtelify (an Airtel arm) launches telco-grade sovereign-cloud platform 'Airtel Cloud'

Xtelify, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel (Airtel) housing all of Airtel's digital assets and capabilities, today launched a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform - 'Airtel Cloud'. Tailored to handle 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel's own use in India, this sovereign cloud platform is now being extended to meet the ever-evolving needs of businesses in India. Hosted on next-gen sustainable data centres, with Gen-AI based provisioning, and managed by 300 certified cloud experts, the highly secure and reliable Airtel Cloud offers IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity and guarantees secure migration, effortless scaling, lower costs and no vendor lock-ins.

Xtelify also launched an AI-powered, future-ready software platform that will help telcos all around the world rid themselves of underlying complexity, improve customer experience, lower churn and raise ARPU. Addressing every layer of the telecom value chain, the solution comes with a converged data engine for AI led insights and intelligence at scale, a Workforce platform for real time task streamlining and an experience platform for managing every element of the customer journey for a telco.

Xtelify signed three global partnerships for the newly launched platform. 1. With Singtel, Xtelify will deploy an enterprise-grade, plug-and-play transformative platform - 'Xtelify Work' equipping Singtel's field teams in Singapore with AI-powered capabilities like fleet optimization, automated task management and real-time tracking and governance that will enhance their productivity. 2. With Globe Telecom, Xtelify will deploy its cutting edge, next-generation, AI-powered customer services platform - 'Xtelify Serve' in Philippines. This will help Globe Telecom in elevating it's customer experience at scale through omni-channel service assurance, streamline business processes and intelligent data-driven operations. 3. With Airtel Africa, Xtelify will provide its software platforms, which includes Data Engine, Work and IQ. Deploying Xtelify Data Engine and Xtelify Work will empower Airtel Africa's 150K-strong field team across 14 countries with market insights for micro-targeted strategies and unlock critical use cases like spam and fraud protection for their customers across Africa. Xtelify IQ will enable secure, real-time, omnichannel customer engagement, enhancing both service quality and customer experience.