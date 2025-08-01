SEBI to increase level of investor awareness towards financial frauds

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities Exchange Board of India or SEBI, stated that domestic and foreign investors continue to demonstrate a strong appetite for markets and it is a reflection of the confidence that investors place in the transparency, regulatory robustness, and governance standards of our markets. He noted in a latest speech that SEBI has adopted a zero -tolerance approach towards financial frauds. It has employed a mix of measures, ranging from regulatory interventions to enforcement actions to reign in such unethical behaviour and practices. We have focused on capacity building, both internally and externally. Going forward, our sustained focus will be to increase the level of investor awareness towards such frauds, the SEBI chair opined. Forensic accounting should not be treated as a post-fraud tool - rather it needs to evolve into a proactive discipline, embedded within the structure of corporate controls.

