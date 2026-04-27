Aequs Ltd, Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 April 2026.

Aequs Ltd, Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd and Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 April 2026.

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd spiked 16.12% to Rs 1999.7 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 51279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36782 shares in the past one month.

Aequs Ltd soared 14.86% to Rs 214.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.19 lakh shares in the past one month. Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd surged 14.83% to Rs 48. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16426 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 662 shares in the past one month. Deepak Builders & Engineers India Ltd gained 14.64% to Rs 90.44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5890 shares in the past one month.