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Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market further reduced net long contracts but stayed near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4983 contracts in the data reported through April 21, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing a decrease of 187 net positions compared to the previous week.

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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