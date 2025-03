SEIL Energy India standalone net profit declines 43.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.89% to Rs 1908.52 crore

Net profit of SEIL Energy India declined 43.87% to Rs 208.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 370.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 1908.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2190.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1908.522190.8425.6533.50388.71646.68239.23497.75208.01370.61

