SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 175.55% to Rs 31.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.74% to Rs 349.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 250.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.349.52250.1265.8660.4749.1619.9242.3315.1831.3311.37

