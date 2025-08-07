Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 51.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.23% to Rs 32.27 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 51.30% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.23% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32.2751.4112.4914.512.994.611.473.121.122.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News