SML Isuzu slips after Q2 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 21 cr

SML Isuzu declined 1.38% to Rs 2,937.95 after the company's standalone net profit declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore, while revenue from operations rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 28.28 crore in Q2 FY26, down 0.88% year-on-year (YoY).

Total expenses rose 1.19% to Rs 528.95 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 448.05 crore (up 23.54% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 56.73 crore (up 15.89% YoY).

SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.