RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 16.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 16.94% to Rs 192.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.65% to Rs 3507.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3531.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

