RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 16.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Total Operating Income decline 0.65% to Rs 3507.92 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 16.94% to Rs 192.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 0.65% to Rs 3507.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3531.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3507.923531.02 -1 OPM %36.1436.60 -PBDT245.17304.49 -19 PBT245.17304.49 -19 NP192.46231.70 -17

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

