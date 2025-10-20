Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 18.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 9.04% to Rs 1049.45 crore

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 18.89% to Rs 251.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 211.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 1049.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 962.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1049.45962.48 9 OPM %92.8292.70 -PBDT335.54276.89 21 PBT331.58274.10 21 NP251.43211.49 19

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

