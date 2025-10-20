Sejal Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.09% to Rs 29.80 crore

Net loss of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 85.09% to Rs 29.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.8016.101.957.891.430.31-0.650.03-0.650.03

