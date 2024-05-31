Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEL Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SEL Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 87.73% to Rs 28.01 crore

Net Loss of SEL Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 62.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 87.73% to Rs 28.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 228.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 192.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 185.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.49% to Rs 374.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 554.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.01228.31 -88 374.27554.37 -32 OPM %-13.53-10.27 --14.73-12.85 - PBDT-21.54-36.50 41 -109.26-94.53 -16 PBT-45.02-61.07 26 -204.41-196.12 -4 NP-41.53-62.04 33 -192.95-185.91 -4

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

