Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 99.61% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net Loss of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 99.61% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.09% to Rs 153.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 320.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.42106.81 -100 153.79320.99 -52 OPM %-1047.624.52 --14.660.18 - PBDT-5.387.58 PL -21.254.84 PL PBT-5.877.07 PL -23.272.90 PL NP-4.87-12.70 62 -19.918.44 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit rises 44.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 218.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

California Software Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unison Metals consolidated net profit rises 163.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Kaiser Corporation consolidated net profit declines 94.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story