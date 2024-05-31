Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 218.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 218.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 13.75% to Rs 194.95 crore

Net Loss of Mcleod Russel India reported to Rs 218.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1078.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.75% to Rs 194.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 311.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1056.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.06% to Rs 1135.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1369.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales194.95226.04 -14 1135.891369.57 -17 OPM %-95.53-44.43 --9.526.82 - PBDT-234.27-168.95 -39 -300.86-90.10 -234 PBT-249.81-186.36 -34 -366.65-159.99 -129 NP-218.42-1078.27 80 -311.59-1056.50 71

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

