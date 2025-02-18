Senco Gold jumps on bargain buying

Senco Gold rallied 4.36% to Rs 339 on bargain hunting after declining for the two trading sessions.

Shares of Senco Gold tumbled 27.32% in the past two trading session.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 772 on 7 October 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 304.50 on 17 February 2025.

The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, declining 34% compared with 0.85% fall in the Sensex.

The scrip underperformed the market in past one quarter, sliding 41.34% compared with 5.85% decline in the Sensex.

The company on 14 February 2025 announced that its consolidated net profit declined 69.37% to Rs 33.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 109.32 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.26% to Rs 2,102.54 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,652.20 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 68.73% to Rs 45.62 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 145.90 crore posted in same quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 79.96 crore, recording de-growth of 55.85% as compared with Rs 181.10 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin dropped to 3.8% as against 11% in Q3 FY24.

The lower EBITDA and PAT margin in the current quarter emanated due to custom duty impact while the adjusted 9 months EBITDA margin was 6.0%. We are likely to achieve 7%-8% EBITDA margin in Q4, said Sanjay Banka, chief financial officer (CFO), in the management commentary.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit declined 70.17% to Rs 33.24 crore despite of 22.52% jump in net sales to Rs 2023.09 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

In same stores sales growth (SSSG) showrooms the revenue growth was 16.4% and the Stud ratio continued to be in the range of 10.5% in Q3.

Suvankar Sen, managing director & CEO, Senco Gold, said, High volatility was observed in gold prices during Q3, recording a 22% YoY increase and 20% increase since April 2024. However, consumer demand for gold remained robust throughout Q3. The reduction in customs duties during Q2 rather acted as tailwind for Q3 sales, especially during Dhanteras and Diwali. This quarter marked a milestone for us, as we achieved the highest-ever Q3 revenue of Rs 2,000 crore and a single-month revenue of Rs 1,000 Cr during the Dhanteras month, reflecting a robust 22% YoY growth. In terms of jewellery wise performance on Value terms - we achieved 21% growth in Gold jewellery, 9% in diamond jewellery, 35% in silver jewellery, while our Gossip jewellery 18% growth.

In terms of expansion, our showroom portfolio has grown to 171, including 70 franchisee showrooms. Over the past nine months, we have launched 12 new showrooms, 7 of which are company-owned. Looking ahead, we remain on track to open 8-10 new showrooms in Q4 FY25, including 5-7 franchise outlets, in line with our earlier outlook. The short-term impact of lab-grown diamonds has temporarily affected the stud ratio; however, we remain confident that the diamond jewellery segment in which we primarily operate will rebound to lead us to 15% stud ratio.

We are pleased to announce the incorporation of our wholly owned subsidiary, Sennes Fashion, which will cater the consumer lifestyle segment. This strategic initiative will cover premium leather accessories, lab-grown diamond jewellery, and perfumes, allowing us to expand our customer reach and remain at the forefront of evolving market trends.

Sanjay Banka, chief financial officer (CFO), Senco Gold, said, We remain confident that given the long-term prospect of the Indian gems and jewellery which is presently US$ 85- 90 bn, we will achieve 7%-8% EBITDA margin on an annualized basis excluding any one-off event. The lower EBITDA and PAT margin in the current quarter emanated due to custom duty impact while the adjusted 9 months EBITDA margin was 6.0%. We are likely to achieve 7%-8% EBITDA margin in Q4.

On the profitability front, EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 79.9 crore, while YTD EBITDA was Rs 240.6 crore. However, considering the adverse impact of customs duty in Q2 and Q3, amounting to Rs 29.8 crore and Rs 27.6 crore respectively, the adjusted EBITDA for the 9-month period stands at Rs 298.0 crore with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.0%.

Senco Gold is a pan-India jewellery retail player with a history of more than five decades. The company is the largest organized jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores. Among eastern India based jewellery retailers, it has the widest geographical footprint in non-eastern states.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News