Vinati Organics incorporates subsidiary in Delaware, USA

Vinati Organics has announced the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Vinati Organics USA INC, in Delaware, United States.

The new entity was incorporated on 13 February 2025, with an authorized share capital of 5,000 shares at $100 par value each.

The US subsidiary will focus on the processing, distribution, and sale of chemical solutions, including raw material acquisition and processing into finished goods. The company has initially subscribed to 10 shares at $100 per share in cash consideration, maintaining 100% ownership of the subsidiary.

The expansion aligns with Vinati Organics strategy to explore opportunities in the US market and enhance its specialty chemicals business presence. The subsidiarys incorporation complies with Indias Foreign Exchange Management Regulations, Reserve Bank of India guidelines, and applicable US regulatory requirements.

This development follows the companys earlier announcement on February 1, 2025, regarding its plans to establish a US subsidiary. The new entity will also handle the manufacturing and sale of Vinati Organics products in the US market.

Vinati Organics is one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers.

On a consolidated basis, Vinati Organicss net profit gained 21.78% to Rs 93.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 76.94 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations spiked 16.44% to Rs 521.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Vinati Organics declined 3.63% to Rs 1,533.20 on the BSE.

