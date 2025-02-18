Max Healthcare gains on broker upgrade

Max Healthcare Institute climbed 2.03% to Rs 1035.95, fueled by an upgrade from a foreign brokerage firm.

The broker revised its rating on the healthcare chain from "Neutral" to "Buy" and increased the target price to Rs 1,200.

The brokerage's optimistic outlook is based on Max Healthcare's robust earnings growth potential, underpinned by strong fundamentals. According to the report, the company's ambitious plan to double its bed capacity within the next three years is a key driver for future growth. The company's asset-light model distinguishes it as a leader in the healthcare sector, allowing for efficient expansion and profitability, it added.

Max Healthcare Institute is one of Indias largest healthcare organizations. It operates 22 healthcare facilities (5,000+ beds) with a significant presence in North India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Max Healthcare Institute declined 17.47% to Rs 238.80 crore while net sales rose 39.95% to Rs 1868.31 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 73.63 crore in Q3 December 2024 stemming from charges paid to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for seeking permission for change in shareholding of Jaypee Healthcare.

