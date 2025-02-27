Senores Pharma begins Greenfield API manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Senores Pharma has inaugurated and commenced manufacturing activities at its Greenfield Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) plant located at Survey No. 1503, Rajpur, Kadi, Mehsana-382715, Gujarat.

The facility spans approximately 230,000 sq. ft. and has an installed capacity of 100 metric tons per year. This marks their second API manufacturing plant, significantly enhancing their existing API manufacturing capabilities.

Swapnil Shah, MD, SenoresPharmaceuticals, said, We are delighted to commence operations at our Greenfield state-of-the-art API facility at Mehsana. Commissioning of this API facility will help Senores broaden its offerings and strengthen its competitiveness in the regulated markets, especially in the CDMO/CMO business.

Senores Pharmaceuticals (Senores) is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 142% to Rs 17.18 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 7.10 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 30.9% YoY to Rs 103.02 crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Shares of Senores Pharma rose 0.34% to Rs 550.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News