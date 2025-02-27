Mahindra EPC Irrigation bags contract for supplying micro irrigation systems

Mahindra EPC Irrigation announced that it has received an order worth Rs 11.79 crore from the Office of the Assistant Engineer for the supply of microirrigation systems under a community microirrigation project.

The project involves the supply of microirrigation systems for approximately 2,359 hectares (HA), and it is to be executed within twelve months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation manufactures MIS consisting of drips and sprinklers at its facilities in Nashik (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), and Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu).

The company's consolidated net profit climbed 280.6% to Rs 6.35 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 1.4% year on year to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Mahindra EPC Irrigation shed 1.23% to Rs 120.90 on the BSE.

