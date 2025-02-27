Volumes jump at R R Kabel Ltd counter

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 75859 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3476 shares

Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Havells India Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 February 2025.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 75859 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3476 shares. The stock lost 12.62% to Rs.969.50. Volumes stood at 2788 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9744 shares. The stock dropped 13.93% to Rs.4,956.50. Volumes stood at 4820 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 84585 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8175 shares. The stock dropped 17.44% to Rs.3,134.00. Volumes stood at 3025 shares in the last session.

Havells India Ltd notched up volume of 93056 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17282 shares. The stock slipped 5.21% to Rs.1,466.85. Volumes stood at 8887 shares in the last session.

UltraTech Cement Ltd registered volume of 32261 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6546 shares. The stock slipped 5.08% to Rs.10,411.45. Volumes stood at 10765 shares in the last session.

