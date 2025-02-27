Mastek bags multi-million dollar contracts from UK Public Service Department

Mastek has announced that it has secured multi-year, multi-million dollar contracts with an estimated value of $85 million from a UK Public Service Department.

These contracts, issued through the companys subsidiary in the United Kingdom, will span over a period of two years.

According to an exchange filing, the contracts represent an extension and expansion of ongoing collaborations that aim to support the transformation of the departments digital, data, and technology services. These projects are aligned with the department's strategic priorities.

The company has built a strong track record in driving digital transformations and delivering data-driven impact in the UK public service sector. With expertise in GovTech, Mastek empowers government departments with greater autonomy, efficiency, and resilience. The company continues to invest in the UK's Critical National Important Services, playing a key role in supporting essential services such as case management, data integration, and citizen services, all hosted on secure AWS cloud infrastructure.

The company remains committed to upholding compliance standards and regulatory frameworks set by the UK government, ensuring confidentiality and integrity in critical public service programs.

Abhishek Singh, president of UKI & Europe, Mastek, said, At Mastek, we are dedicated to providing secure and high-impact digital solutions that empower our customers to be self-resilient and future-ready. As a trusted technology partner, we remain committed to supporting citizen-centric critical services that align with evolving national priorities.

The official announcement was made on 26 February 2025.

Mastek is an IT company providing enterprise digital and cloud transformation services to the government/public sector, health and life sciences, retail and financial service sectors. The company's service offering includes application development, Oracle Suite & cloud migration, digital commerce, application support & maintenance, BI & analytics, assurance & testing, and agile consulting.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 25.7% to Rs 94.71 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 75.32 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 10.9% YoY to Rs 869.53 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip rose 0.23% to Rs 2354.20 on the BSE.

