Senores Pharma spurts as PAT jumps to Rs 16 cr in Q3 FY25

Senores Pharmaceuticals jumped 14.09% to Rs 568.05 after the pharma company's consolidated net profit surged 131.08% to Rs 16.43 crore on 30.90% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 103.02 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.48 crore in the December 2024 quarter, up 99.61% from Rs 10.26 crore in the same quarters last year.

In Q3 FY25, regulated market business revenues stood at Rs 70.2 crore, registering a growth of 2.5% compared to Rs 68.4 crore in Q3 FY24. Emerging markets business revenues surged 289.3% to Rs 26.1 crore, up from Rs 6.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA in Q3 FY25 soared 92% to Rs 29.1 crore as compared to Rs 15.2 crore reported in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin improved 27.3% during the quarter as against 19.2% in the same quarter previous year.

On a nine-month basis, the company's net profit rallied 117.86% to Rs 40.37 crore on 153.43% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 284.04 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Swapnil Shah, managing director of Senores Pharmaceuticals, said, We are pleased to report strong performance for Q3 and 9MFY25, driven by our strategy of developing niche products for regulated markets and expanding our CDMO/CMO operations. At the same time, we have continued to grow our presence and product portfolio in emerging markets.

In Regulated Markets, robust growth in the CDMO/CMO segment was partlyoffset by a softer performance in the Marketed Products segment, which wasimpacted by the high base of Q3FY24. The consolidation of acquired businesses has resulted in strong growth in the Emerging Markets segment for Q3FY25. Year-on-year, the Regulated Markets and Emerging Markets businesses grew by approximately 100% and over 10 times, respectively, for 9MFY25.

In 9M FY25, we launched one new product and received ANDA approval forfive products in the Regulated Markets business, bringing our total ANDA approvals to 24.

We are seeing significant traction and scale-up in our CDMO/CMO segment. Currently, we manufacture 21 products in this business and expect faster growth with the addition of new products, customers, and increased wallet share from existing customers. We remain focused on executing our business strategies across segments and are confident that healthy growth will continue in the year ahead.

Senores Pharmaceuticals gaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products, predominantly for the regulated markets of the US, Canada, and United Kingdom across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms, with a presence in emerging markets.

