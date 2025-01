UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit declines 17.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.71% to Rs 17193.33 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement declined 17.30% to Rs 1469.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1776.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.71% to Rs 17193.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16739.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17193.3316739.9716.7819.442748.253138.651831.522355.171469.511776.98

