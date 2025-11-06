Senores Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 152.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.08% to Rs 153.36 crore

Net profit of Senores Pharmaceuticals rose 152.18% to Rs 32.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 56.08% to Rs 153.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.153.3698.2632.2823.6848.7319.8640.6415.9732.3812.84

