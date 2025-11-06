Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 29.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 29.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 34.97% to Rs 399.40 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 29.30% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.97% to Rs 399.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 295.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales399.40295.91 35 OPM %8.879.62 -PBDT22.6218.17 24 PBT16.1611.77 37 NP9.937.68 29

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

