Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 29.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.97% to Rs 399.40 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 29.30% to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.97% to Rs 399.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 295.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.399.40295.918.879.6222.6218.1716.1611.779.937.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News