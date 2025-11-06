Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit declines 5.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.72% to Rs 244.60 crore

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology declined 5.65% to Rs 55.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 244.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 238.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.244.60238.1335.6137.6693.69100.7074.8683.2055.4358.75

