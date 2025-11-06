Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.41% to Rs 641.62 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 21.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.41% to Rs 641.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 685.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.641.62685.551.751.73-1.460.15-29.04-27.69-21.86-18.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News