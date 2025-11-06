Premco Global consolidated net profit declines 4.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net profit of Premco Global declined 4.47% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.7125.9711.4011.282.803.721.382.231.711.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News