GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 23.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.08% to Rs 278.67 crore

Net profit of GPT Infraprojects rose 23.65% to Rs 21.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.08% to Rs 278.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 287.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

