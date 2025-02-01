Hero Motocorp declines after CEO Niranjan Gupta resigns

Hero Motocorp slipped 1.18% to Rs 4289.65 after the company announced that Niranjan Gupta has stepped down as the CEO of the company effective 30 April 2025, to pursue other opportunities.

The company further said that its board has approved the appointment of Vikram Kasbekar, executive director, as the acting chief executive officer (CEO) effective 01 May 2025.

The company's board will meet on Thursday, 06 February 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31 December 2024.

Hero MotoCorp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of motorised two-wheelers, spare parts, and related services. The company is a leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has a dominant presence in the domestic market.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 26.29% to Rs 1,045.89 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 10,210.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

