Aditya Birla Finance standalone net profit rises 4.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Birla Finance rose 4.88% to Rs 599.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 571.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 3759.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3346.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3759.363346.4876.1674.57837.81798.42804.88766.75599.85571.94

