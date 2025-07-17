Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 33.94% to Rs 1.44 crore

Net profit of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.94% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.442.18 -34 OPM %21.5330.73 -PBDT0.370.74 -50 PBT0.210.57 -63 NP0.16-0.35 LP

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

