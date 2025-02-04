Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,791, a premium of 51.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,739.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 soared 378.20 points or 1.62% to 23,739.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.33% to 14.02.

Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 6.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Lyka Labs consolidated net profit rises 52.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Jana Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 645.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.22% in the December 2024 quarter

The Phosphate Company standalone net profit rises 131.53% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story