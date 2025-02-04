Nifty February futures trade at premium

Asian Paints, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,791, a premium of 51.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,739.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 soared 378.20 points or 1.62% to 23,739.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.33% to 14.02.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

