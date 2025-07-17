Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Goldiam International Ltd, Thermax Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2025.

Alok Industries Ltd soared 8.42% to Rs 22.54 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 159.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd spiked 8.17% to Rs 369.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25280 shares in the past one month. Thermax Ltd surged 6.74% to Rs 3893.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8261 shares in the past one month. AWL Agri Business Ltd jumped 6.33% to Rs 278.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.