Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goldiam International Ltd, Thermax Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2025.

Goldiam International Ltd, Thermax Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd and Thomas Cook (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 July 2025.

Alok Industries Ltd soared 8.42% to Rs 22.54 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 159.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd spiked 8.17% to Rs 369.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25280 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd surged 6.74% to Rs 3893.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8261 shares in the past one month.

AWL Agri Business Ltd jumped 6.33% to Rs 278.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd rose 4.86% to Rs 173.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62950 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ECB proposals worth $2.73 billion filed under automatic route in May 2025

Maruti Suzuki India hikes Baleno, Ertiga prices after making 6 airbags standard

State Bank of India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 811.05/share

JTL Inds dips as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 163 cr in FY26

Nifty trades below 25,200 level; realty shares surge

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story