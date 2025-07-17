Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-Argentina eye deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors

India-Argentina eye deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors

Image
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture between India and Argentina was held yesterday, with the Indian Co-chair, Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, joining the session virtually. The meeting was co-chaired by Sergio Iraeta, Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, from the Argentina side. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Devesh Chaturvedi, highlighted that Argentina is a crucial partner for India. He said that the partnership between both the countries is rooted in a spirit of collaboration-sharing knowledge, technologies, and best practices that benefit both the nations. He emphasized that opportunity exists in areas such as agricultural mechanization, pest control, climate-resilient agriculture, and joint research.

Sergio Iraeta, underscored Argentina's commitment to strengthening its valued partnership with India. He highlighted Argentina's strong interest in deepening cooperation in key areas such as agricultural mechanization, genome editing, and plant breeding technologies among others. He further emphasized that both countries, with their rich agricultural experience, have the potential to complement each other in enhancing productivity, promoting mechanization, and improving farmers' welfare.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alok Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ECB proposals worth $2.73 billion filed under automatic route in May 2025

Maruti Suzuki India hikes Baleno, Ertiga prices after making 6 airbags standard

State Bank of India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 811.05/share

JTL Inds dips as Q1 PAT slides 47% YoY to Rs 163 cr in FY26

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story