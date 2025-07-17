India-Argentina eye deepening bilateral cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors

The second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture between India and Argentina was held yesterday, with the Indian Co-chair, Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, joining the session virtually. The meeting was co-chaired by Sergio Iraeta, Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, from the Argentina side. Both sides underscored the significance of the meeting as a key milestone in deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture and allied sectors.

Devesh Chaturvedi, highlighted that Argentina is a crucial partner for India. He said that the partnership between both the countries is rooted in a spirit of collaboration-sharing knowledge, technologies, and best practices that benefit both the nations. He emphasized that opportunity exists in areas such as agricultural mechanization, pest control, climate-resilient agriculture, and joint research.